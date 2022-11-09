Anger Bait: Analyst Suggests Blazers, Lakers Should Swap Lillard and Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers’ woes continue with national pundits throwing suggestions around to help the famed Californian franchise get off the bottom of the Western Conference.

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard suggested on First Things First that the Lakers pick up the phone to Portland Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin and trade Anthony Davis straight up for Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard for Anthony Davis?

Kyrie, Ben Simmons & Joe Harris for AD & Russ?



— @Chris_Broussard on why the Lakers should start making calls to trade AD: pic.twitter.com/arrzpzx1gv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 8, 2022

“I actually like this for both teams and it’s been floated other there before. Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard straight up. And I get it right now you might say Lillard is better.” “But here’s the thing for Portland, Damian is 32, AD actually fits their timeline more than Damian does.” “I don’t know if Portland does it”

This season Lillard, 32, is averaging 29 points on 39 percent three point shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Davis, 29 has put up 23.2 points on 28 percent three point shooting, 10.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

Both we’re taken in the 2012 draft with Davis going first and Lillard sixth.