Ringer Analysts Compare Justise Winslow To Draymond Green

Portland Trail Blazers Justise Winslow has been enjoying increased production thanks to his ability to be a jack-of-all-trades, contributing where the team needs him most..

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Chris Vernon discussed the 26-year-old’s contribution to the team, likening his role to four-time NBA champion Draymond Green on the Mismatch podcast,

O’Connor: Last night they beat the Heat by three points, Verno, do you know who had a team-high plus-minus for the Blazers?

Vernon: Winslow. They did the old Spoelsta trick. So, the first time I fell in love with Winslow as an NBA player was 100 years ago, when they had that playoff series against Toronto and they put him at center.

O’Connor: He’s defending post entries against Bam but then he’s also chasing Duncan Robinson around, he’s defending Jimmy Butler one on one. Active off ball in the passing lanes. They’re playing him at the five some nights, but then he had a nine assist game.

Vernon: You know we always are trying to make guys to do the Draymond thing.

O’Connor: He is doing the Draymond thing essentially.

Vernon: Draymond is like a one of one, but he is. Because (Winslow) he’s tough, he can rebound, he’s got these big strong hands.

O’Connor: He can pass, he can set the table for his teammates, he screen he can roll, he’s smart, he’s intelligent, he hustles.

Well, hey Miami was using him in that Draymond-like role and that’s where he showed it but then he just fell off, injuries, lack of production, lack off opportunity. But this renaissance here in Portland, he’s playing point, he’s playing center he’s doing everything in between. Justise Winslow has been one of the NBA’s best role players early on this season.