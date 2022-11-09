Spurs Center Zach Collins Suffers Fibula Fracture

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins’ injury issues continue with the San Antonio Spurs big man suffering a fracture in his lower leg, reports the San Antonio Express’ Jeff McDonald.

An MRI on Zach Collins’ lower left leg has revealed a non-displaced fracture of his fibula. It is an injury that could keep the Spurs center sidelined in the neighborhood of two to four weeks.

After being selected by the Blazers with 10th overall pick in 2017 NBA draft, Collins has suffered a laundry list of injuries that have held him to just 211 games over the past five seasons.

The 24-year-old has missed major time through injuries to his shoulder and foot, the latter of which kept him out of action for the Blazers through the entire 2020-21 season, after playing only 11 games the season prior with the shoulder complaint.

Collins signed a partially-guaranteed contract with the Spurs during the 2021 offseason and has since played 37 of a possible 93 games with the Texas franchise.

The power forward, center could miss as many as four weeks as the Spurs currently sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 5-6 record.

Collins is currently averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 17.7 minutes per game for the Spurs in 9 appearances so far this season.