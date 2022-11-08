Nets Guard Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver Have ‘Productive’ Visit After Suspension

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is currently serving a five-game suspension for failure to disavow antisemitic references he made on social media.

During his suspension, Irving must complete a multi-step process to reinstate himself before returning to the Nets. Part of that process involved a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who met with Irving today about the incident and what can be done to prevent similar instances from occurring in the future.

“NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, The Athletic insider Shams Charania tweeted. “paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward.”

Here are the steps Charania laid out as part of Irving’s path to returning to the court:

- Apologize/condemn movie

- $500K donation to anti-hate causes

- Sensitivity training

- Antisemitic training

- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

Irving apologized on social media shortly after his suspension and donated $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, which declined the donation.

He still must complete sensitivity and antisemitic training before meeting with ADL leaders and governor Joe Tsai before returning to the court.

The soonest Irving could be back is Sunday night when the Nets take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers a week from Thursday at the Moda Center.