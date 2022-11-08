On This Day: Damian Lillard Drops 60 Points, Sets Blazers Franchise Record

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has accomplished many feats during his decade with the team, but on this day three years ago, he might have had one of his most dominating scoring performances.

Lillard scored 60 points on 19-of-33 from the field and made all 15 of his free throw attempts, which was just one free throw shy of tying the franchise record with 16.

Despite Lillard’s heroics, the Blazers fell to the Brooklyn Nets 119-115. Here’s a look at the box score from that game.

After the game, Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl captured then-coach Terry Stotts’ response.

“It’s disappointing losing any game,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We’re 0-3 at home and a four-game losing streak – they’re all disappointing, but obviously Dame was exceptional tonight. He carried us to at least put us in a position to win the game. It is disappointing but like I’ve said, Dame’s a special player. He shoulders a lot of responsibility for us.”

Even three years later, the sentiment rings true for the Blazers. Lillard is still their heartbeat. Luckily, the team surrounding Lillard appears to have improved from the doldrums of the 2019-20 season and the team appears to be in better shape with a 7-3 start to the season.

Perhaps the next time Lillard scores 60, the Blazers could sniff out a win.