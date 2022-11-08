Blazer’s Edge Radio: Coming Up Clutch

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys celebrate the recent buzzer-beating, game-winning shots from Jerami Grant and Josh Hart against the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, respectively. They’ll also touch on the return to the lineup of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, and discuss how the team looked in their absence.

Dillon Sage, co-host of the Holy Backboard podcast, will join the show to look ahead to the second leg of Portland’s road trip, beginning Wednesday night in Charlotte.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!