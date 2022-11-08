Jacked Ramsays After Dark: Blazers Have Hart!

Join Danny Marang for a post game wrap up where the Portland Trail Blazers go into Miami and split the season series on a last-second game-winner from Josh Hart, locking in a 110-107 win and the 2nd win in three games on a six-game road trip!

After a muddy first half that saw the Blazers commit 12 turnovers, the Blazers tightened things down a bit in the 3rd quarter, nearly matching Miami 21-20 heading into the fourth. When the Blazers just couldn’t get over the hump, Coach Billups went small at the 6:15 mark and that was it. Justise Winslow set the pace attacking and Anfernee Simons followed.

The Blazers outscored the Heat 37-26 in the period, repeatedly breaking open the Heat’s zone that had worked for 42+ minutes previously. Simons had 12 points in the 4th quarter buoyed by two and-1 trips off of aggressive drives. The team shot 13 of 17 in the quarter and gave Hart a chance to seal it by not calling a timeout and pushing the ball of a Heat make.

And the rest is history!

Tap in now and enjoy what’s been a tremendous start to the Blazers season!