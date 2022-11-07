Should Blazers’ Nassir Little Eye Expanded Role?

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they answer as many of your Portland Trail Blazers related questions as they can.

The Blazers are off to a 6-3 start with four games remaining on a six-game trip. Damian Lillard is getting healthier, Anfernee Simons is struggling with a nagging foot injury, Jusuf Nurkic is up and down, Shaedon Sharpe is showing out, Jerami Grant is hitting game winners and the Blazers have already taken the season series from the Suns.

In between, there’s a lot of questions to ask!

Should Nassir Little be looking at a bigger role sooner than later? In his limited minutes, Little has been one of, if not, the most efficient offensive players the Blazers have off the bench. His ability to attack close outs and either pull up at 15 feet or get all the way to the rim gives the Blazers a much needed offensive dimension.

However, with Josh Hart’s ball handling being in such high demand with injuries, there hasn’t been as much room to get Little onto the floor. When either/both Lillard and Simons return, could we be looking at Little taking a few minutes from Hart?

In nine games, has Sharpe already become untouchable? What does that even mean?

Has Nurkic’s play been good enough - and if so - is it sustainable? can he continue to be relied upon to knock down three-pointers? How much faith has he restored (if any) after such a poor start in the preseason?

There’s a lot going on out there and we’ve got you covered - so tap in!