Lillard Questionable, Simons Doubtful Against Miami Heat

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s bout with the Miami Heat, after missing four games with a calf strain.

Backcourt partner Anfernee Simons has also been upgraded, but is still considered doubtful as he recuperates from left foot inflammation.

Blazers injury report: Josh Hart (right ankle) and Justise Winslow (right ankle) are probable, Dame Lillard (right calf) is questionable, Ant Simons (left foot) is doubtful and Gary Payton II and Olivier Sarr are out. https://t.co/s4dXhvrqRQ — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 6, 2022

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year and Heat wing Tyler Herro has been listed as questionable as he deals with a left ankle injury.

Lillard suffered the calf strain during the Blazers’ last game against the Heat at the Moda Center on Oct. 26. The team has gone 2-2 in his absence.

Despite being out of action, last week Lillard was named sixth in the Kia NBA MVP Ladder, after winning Western Conference Player of the Week in October.

Simons missed Portland’s back-to-back, baseball-like series with the Phoenix Suns this weekend with the foot complaint, suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday.