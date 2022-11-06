Blazers vs. Heat Set to Play on 15-Game Super Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers will square off with the Miami Heat tomorrow night, but by no means will that be the league’s only game...

Basketball fans rejoice! Beginning Monday at 5 P.M. Pacific, every single NBA team will take part in a 15-game basketball bonanza. Better yet, League Pass junkies won’t be the only ones with access to enjoy the festivities. All of the action will be streaming for free on the NBA app, with matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart.

Every team. Every game. All for FREE.



All 30 NBA teams will be in action with 15 games on Monday (11/7) available for free on the new NBA App, with matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart!



Download the NBA App: https://t.co/u5Rhjxh4Hj pic.twitter.com/JldiAY33xP — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

It’s like an NBA national holiday, with all of the league’s characters on display — from rising rookies Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith (and Shaedon Sharpe, of course!), to established heavyweights like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (and Damian Lillard, maybe??).

Portland’s game is scheduled for the 6:30 P.M. Pacific time slot, but here are some other notable games to keep an eye on throughout the night (all times in Pacific):

5:45 P.M. - New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: It’s always fun to check in on former Blazer CJ McCollum and Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin is putting together an early Rookie of the Year campaign.

7:00 P.M. - Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Jayson Tatum. Ja Morant. Sign me up.

8:00 P.M. - Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: After a slow start, the 3-5 Kings are riding a wave of good vibes after De’Aaron Fox nailed a half-court buzzer-beater against the Magic this weekend. Meanwhile, the 3-7 Warriors are off to a bumpy start. Things could get interesting by the Bay.

The full slate precedes a day of no basketball, so get your fix in while you can. As part of an NBA campaign to encourage citizens to vote, no games will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for U.S. Election Day.