Confirmed: Cam Johnson Tears Meniscus, Will Undergo Surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Johnson suffered the injury on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers five minutes into Portland’s 108-106 win over the Suns.

Cam Johnson will undergo surgery on his torn meniscus, Suns say.

Playing in his fourth NBA season, the 26-year-old had been enjoying his first season as a member of the Suns’ starting lineup, putting up career-high averages per game in points (13), assists (1.8), steals (1.1) and blocks (0.4). Johnson had also been knocking down a career-high 43.1 percent of his 3-pointers, on a solid 6.4 attempts per game.

No timetable has yet been established for his return to action.

Defensive-minded forward Torrey Craig entered the starting lineup in Johnson’s stead on Sunday and could be the favorite to keep the role moving forward. Craig played 22 minutes, supplying three blocks and a steal in an easy 102-82 win over the Blazers.

Phoenix forward Jae Crowder, who was a starter for the last two seasons, is still on the Suns roster, but hasn’t been playing after requesting a trade prior to the season.