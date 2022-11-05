Suns’ Cam Johnson Suffers Likely Meniscus Tear

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson appears to have suffered a torn meniscus after leaving yesterday’s game with the Portland Trail Blazers early, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Phoenix Suns fear forward Cam Johnson has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Testing so far indicates the meniscus injury, and Johnson is receiving further evaluations and imaging. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2022

Johnson started at power forward for the Suns yesterday, but left the game with the right knee injury after only five minutes of play.

A timetable for his return has not been confirmed with Johnson’s expected to hit restricted free agency next July.

The 26-year-old’s promotion to the starting lineup this season coincided with Jae Crowder’s request to be traded from the Arizona franchise.

The sweet-shooting forward was taken with the 11th pick in 2019, 14 selections in front of North Carolina teammate Nassir Little.

Through three and a bit seasons, Johnson has averaged 10.5 points on 39 percent three point shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Blazers will face the Suns again tonight in the second night of a “baseball series” back-to-back in Phoenix.