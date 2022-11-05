NBA Last 2 Minute Reports Says Jerami Grant Buzzer-Beater Was Illegal

The NBA Last Two Minute Report for last night’s Portland Trail Blazers-Phoenix Suns game has been released and it confirms that Blazers forward Jerami Grant traveled on his game-winning jump shot, which should have been disallowed. The report describes Grant’s attempt as follows:

Grant (POR) gathers the ball with one hand and then takes three steps before releasing the shot attempt.

The buzzer-beating bucket gave Portland a 108-106 victory, avoiding overtime.

That’s not the only gripe the Suns will have with the officials after this loss. The report cites two other errors in the final 24 seconds, both benefiting the Blazers.

On Phoenix’s final possession before Grant’s attempt, with the score tied, Blazers guard Keon Johnson had a foot in the lane “for more than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent.” That should have been a Defensive 3 Second violation, according to the report. That would have resulted in a penalty free throw for the Suns, with Phoenix retaining the ball. Had that free throw been made, Portland would have been forced to foul in order to regain possession, as the Suns could have run out the clock for the victory otherwise.

With 1.1 seconds remaining, Suns forward Mikal Bridges was whistled for a traveling violation, the turnover which set up Portland’s last-ditch attempt. The report labels this as an Incorrect Call, stating:

Bridges (PHX) brings two hands to the ball and gathers it on his right foot. He then comes down on two feet for his first step and can choose either foot as his pivot foot. He establishes his left foot as his pivot by stepping with his right and then leaves the ground and releases his shot attempt.

For those counting, that’s three mistaken calls in the final two plays, all of which were necessary to make the Portland victory possible.

Portland and Phoenix tip off again tonight at 7:00 PM, Pacific Time.