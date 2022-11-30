Shaedon Sharpe Dunk vs. Lakers Shatters the Universe

If you don’t believe Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe belongs in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, I’ve got two words for ya: You’re Wrong.

The prodigy from the 2022 NBA Draft lottery absolutely destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers with a soul-shattering, universe-rocking put-back slam in the second quarter of Portland’s game in L.A. tonight. Sharpe’s slam was a tidal wave of reality hitting the cryptocurrency market, breaking the foundational fabric of reality, leaving shards and crying millionaires in its wake.

Here is the NBA TV version of the moment:

Shaedon Sharpe monster putback pic.twitter.com/76VAwsFuhC — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 1, 2022

And here’s video with the call from the Trail Blazers broadcast:

You’re not going to find many dunks like that. Enjoy!