Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson could be out for several more games recovering from a left hip pointer injury, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. Johnson has not played since November 5 due to the injury. Highkin indicated that he was told “it will be a couple more weeks” before Johnson returns.

Johnson has appeared in six contests for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 7.0 points in 17.7 minutes per game. Portland has suffered in the absence of the athletic 20-year-old, as both Damian Lillard (calf) and Gary Payton II (abdomen) have also been sidelined.

Highly lauded for his improvement over the summer, Johnson has become an integral piece of the Trail Blazers’ second unit, often serving as a distributor for his teammates. The sooner he is healthy and able to return to game action, the better.

In his continued absence, expect to see his minutes covered in part by rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe and veteran forward Justise Winslow, who have each taken on significant roles of their own amongst Portland reserves.

If Johnson is indeed sidelined for at least two more weeks, we will not see him until mid-December. In which case, Gary Payton II – soon to be re-evaluated – could make his season debut and take over some of Johnson’s responsibilities.