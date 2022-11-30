Talk about Lakers vs. Trail Blazers First Half Here!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a battle between two teams licking their wounds after rough losses. Damian Lillard is still out, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable. Can Portland handle one, or both, of L.A.’s superstars?

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Blazers vs. Lakers — Wednesday, November 30, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. PT

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers - Wednesday, November 30 - 7:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Gary Payton II (out), Keon Johnson (Out)

Lakers injuries: Cole Swider (out), LeBron James (probable), Anthony Davis (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Silver Screen and Roll

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.