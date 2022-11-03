Anfernee Simons Questionable Against Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers might be without its starting backcourt against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night with Anfernee Simons’ status now questionable, due to left foot inflammation.

Trendon Watford (Right Hip) is doubtful and Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) is Questionable. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 4, 2022

Details on the injury have yet to be released.

Damian Lillard has already been ruled out for the game — the first of a baseball series “back-to-back” in Phoenix against the top of the Western Conference Suns.

Simons helped lead the Blazers in an almost miraculous comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center last night, going down 111-106. Simons finished the game with 31 points on 4 of 11 from three, to go with 3 rebounds and 8 assists.

In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has put up averages of 22 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals.

If Simons does miss, watch for Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson to get more minutes.

In slightly positive news, versatile big man Trendon Watford has been upgraded to doubtful in his recovery from a right hip injury.