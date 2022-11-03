Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for Antisemitic References

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games for failure to disavow antisemitic references. The franchise is calling Irving’s response “deeply disturbing”. They have also said Irving is “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

The suspension calls for Irving to “satisfy a series of remedial measures” to address the harm before he can be reinstated.

Last week on Twitter and Instagram Irving publicly referenced a film which promotes governmental conspiracy theories and invokes several antisemitic tropes. He doubled down on his views and refused to respond to questions about antisemitism in a media conference today.

Here is the full text of the Nets’ press release: