Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins Praises Blazers

Despite falling agonizingly short of a miraculous comeback last night, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins praised the revamped Portland Trail Blazers squad post game.

Very impressed with what Simons is doing what Chauncey is doing with his team. Obviously they are playing fast, they are playing hard.

As I alluded to, 21 second chance points, these guys are relentless. Guys are playing with confidence, Simons’ scoring, Simons’ playmaking, he had eight assists, Nurkic is a handful for us, just plays smart basketball on both sides of the floor.

Grant gives them a pop inside and out, versatility on defense, they’ve got a really really good time that plays hard and they play together.

Early in the season, if they can hold that chemistry, they’re one of the best teams in the west.