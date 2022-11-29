Damian Lillard Schedules Return Against Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will return to the court for his team’s December 4 home game against the Indiana Pacers, reports NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported the update on TNT during the first quarter of the Blazers’ bout with the Los Angeles Clippers. He added that there was still a lot of for Lillard to do to ensure he was ready for the game.

"Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th here in Portland against the Indiana Pacers."@ChrisBHaynes shares the latest timetable on Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/INj9lQxYbq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2022

Lillard suffered his second calf injury of the season against the Utah Jazz on November 19, with the team later confirming he would be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks. The 32-year-old missed four games earlier in the season with a different calf complaint on the same leg.

The six-time All Star has played in 11 games this season averaging 26.3 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 7 assists.

Lillard missed the second half of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery to repair an abdominal injury that had plagued him for the previous four seasons.