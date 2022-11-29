Warriors vs. Mavericks, Clippers vs. Blazers Headline TNT Doubleheader

It’s doubleheader Tuesday on TNT, which means it is once again time to place your bets. The Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors at 4:30 p.m. (PST), followed by the Portland Trail Blazers hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. (PST). Factors that alter the complexions of these matchups abound. Let’s look at where to put your money, starting with the early game.

GSW Spread: -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: -125

DAL Spread: +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: +105

Things to consider…

1) This is looking like a matchup with both teams at essentially full strength. As of writing, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (hip) is the only player on either team to appear on the injury report. As he has not played a game this season, his absence does not affect the outlook of the matchup. It’s purely squad vs. squad.

2) The Mavericks are playing at home. This is actually very important. Dallas is 8-3 at the American Airlines Center, while Golden State is an abysmal 2-9 on the road, suggesting that the Mavericks are at an advantage. It is difficult for any NBA team to get a win in someone else’s house, so keep an eye on the crowd effect.

3) The Warriors have won their last three games and are hot; the Mavericks have lost their last four games and are not. Golden State comes into this matchup with momentum behind it. Will it be enough to counteract the energy of Dallas’ home fans?

Main takeaway: The Mavericks are barely underdogs here and it might be worth putting a bet on them to win since the Warriors have been almost historically bad on the road this season. While it may feel counterintuitive to bet against the defending NBA champions, it’s worth taking their early struggles into account.

And now, the late game.

LAC Spread: +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: +145

POR Spread: -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: -170

Things to consider…

1) The Clippers are absolutely ravaged by injury right now. Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), John Wall (injury management), and Luke Kennard (hamstring) are all currently sidelined, leaving Los Angeles without two starters and two other contributing rotation players.

2) The Trail Blazers are healthier but playing without their leader Damian Lillard (calf). Gary Payton II (abdomen) is also sidelined, as is Keon Johnson (hip), but neither absence is expected to be a major difference maker in this game. Look for Anfernee Simons to take on a leading role.

3) Like the Mavericks, the Trail Blazers are hosting, but they are only 4-4 at home this season. Still, this gives them homecourt advantage. The Clippers (5-4 on the road) will have a difficult time stealing a win while leaning heavily on their reserve unit.

Main takeaway: The Trail Blazers are the definite favorite for good reason but be wary of heavily injured teams. More than once this season we’ve seen the underdog battle to victory. This is in part because it is so difficult to gameplan for unknowns. Bet the Blazers if you’re feeling confident, just keep in mind that Los Angeles rolls deep.

