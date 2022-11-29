Trail Blazers Recall Greg Brown III from NBA G-League

The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing back a familiar face.

The team has recalled forward Greg Brown III from the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G-League, according to Trail Blazers PR. Brown was assigned to the Clippers on November 13.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have recalled forward Greg Brown III from the @OntClippers - the NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. In five appearances (one start) with Ontario, Brown III averaged 12.0 points and 1.6 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.

Brown benefited from additional playing time while in the G-League, as he had been largely excluded from the Trail Blazers’ rotation, averaging just 5.5 minutes per game through four appearances.

Now back with the Trail Blazers, his playing time is unlikely to increase, however, he will be available to come off the bench at both the small forward and power forward position.

More importantly, Brown is now with the team for practices and can gain valuable experience there, learning alongside his teammates.

Last season, when Brown got more run due to injuries, the 21-year-old averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game, playing in 48 contests.