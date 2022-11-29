Talk about Clippers vs. Trail Blazers First Half Here!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two of the teams in the thick of things in the Western Conference standings. Both teams come into the game slightly banged-up, but there are still two talented teams on the floor tonight.

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Clippers vs. Blazers — Tuesday, November 29, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: TNT, Root Sports Plus, Clippervision, KTLA

Blazers Injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Gary Payton II (out), Keon Johnson (out)

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard (out), Paul George (out), John Wall (out - rest), Luke Kennard (out)

SBN Affiliate: Clips Nation

Conversation Rules

