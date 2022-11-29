Blazer’s Edge Radio: Waiting For A Hero

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys examine a difficult stretch for the Trail Blazers that has seen them drop five of their last six games, despite Jerami Grant’s monster weekend in New York. Playing without star Damian Lillard and still awaiting the season debut of Gary Payton II, the team could desperately use some positive news on the injury front.

In addition, the guys will reveal their Quarter-Season NBA Award picks—highlighted by a closely contested Sixth Man of the Year race and an early MVP frontrunner.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!