Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are due for their first meeting of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Moda Center on Tuesday night.

The Blazers will have the opportunity to take down the preseason favorite to come out of the Western Conference in a nationally televised showdown. Meanwhile, the stalwart Clippers team is eyeing a victory to maintain their half-game lead over Portland.

Shortly after cleaning up their act with a 132-129 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, the Blazers descended back into their recent losing ways, dropping a key game to the Brooklyn Nets on the road by fourteen points. Portland has lost five of their last six and are searching for ways to return to the glory of their ever-so-impressive 10-4 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Clippers are on the upswing, winning four of their last six, after a pedestrian 8-7 record through their first 15 games. The story of their season has been the limited minutes that Kawhi Leonard has received. They’ve clawed their way (no pun intended) to the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and are doing so with their alpha at half strength, or half usage that is. Regardless, the Clippers have looked strong as of late and are eyeing another victory to continue their ascent.

Clippers vs. Blazers — Tuesday, November 29, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: TNT, Root Sports Plus, Clippervision, KTLA

Blazers Injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Gary Payton II (out), Keon Johnson (out)

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard (out), Paul George (out), John Wall (out - rest), Luke Kennard (out)

What to Watch For

Trap Reggie Jackson and Key in on Marcus Morris Sr: The Clippers are the worst offensive team in the NBA, putting up a skeletal 106.4 points per game. They are without their two best offensive scorers — Leonard and George — and their main weapon off the bench — Wall. They will also be without one of the best 3-point shooting marksmen in the league in Kennard. Therefore, one has to ask themselves, how many Clippers can create their own shot time and time again to muster up a victory? The answer lies with Jackson and Morris. Jackson loves to dance with the ball, attempt to lull players to sleep with dribble moves, and pull up off the dribble. Morris can kill you in a multitude of ways — either out of the post, on the face-up or off the bounce. Limiting these two will accentuate the dearth of offense that Los Angeles has. It would be wise for head coach Chauncey Billups to actually implement a man defense over his patented zones this time around. As good an offensive talent as Jackson is, he isn’t one to garner a box-and-one zone, so trapping him in the high screen-and-roll and forcing the ball out of his hands will do well to keep the Clippers scrambling for facilitation elsewhere.

What Others are Saying

Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian contextualized Damian Lillard’s impact on the Blazers, and just how much they miss his services:

“That reality has helped illustrate just how valuable Lillard is to the Blazers. They are 7-2 in games that Lillard starts and finishes. The Blazers are 4-5 when he does not play and they lost both games he left early with an injury,” Fentress pointed out. “If winning percentages held up in this equation, the Blazers could be 15-6 with a healthy Lillard.”

Colin Ward-Henninger spotlighted John Wall and his exceedingly effective impact off of the Clippers’ bench thus far: