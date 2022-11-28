Blazers Injury Report: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II Remain Out Against Clippers

Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II and Keon Johnson will remain out when the Portland Trail Blazers return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night.

After going 1-3 on a grueling east-coast swing, the Blazers return to the Moda Center to face the also banged-up Clippers, which have been missing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lillard suffered his second calf injury of the season against the Utah Jazz on November 19, with the team later confirming he would be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, with eight days already passing.

Payton II is yet to debut for the Blazers as his recovery from abdominal surgery continues 10 days after the team announced the defensive-minded guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Sophomore guard Johnson has been dealing with a hip injury, last taking the court against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Nov. 5.

The Clippers bout is the first night of a back-to-back with the Blazers following their opponent back to southern California take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.