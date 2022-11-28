Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton Named Players of the Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Deandre Ayton went face-to-face in the 2021 NBA Finals, and today, their paths have crossed again.

The two-time NBA MVP and former No. 1 overall pick were named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced.

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 3-1 record this week. Antetokounmpo’s week started with a 37-point performance in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, and followed that up with three more 30-point outings.

Ayton posted a double-double in each of the Phoenix Suns’ three victories. His best performance came Saturday against the Utah Jazz on the second game of a back-to-back. He scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, tying his career-high. It was the third 20-20 game of his career. Ayton is off to the best start of his career so far, and thankfully for the Blazers, they have already completed their season series against the Suns, winning two out of three games.

The Bucks and Suns hold two of the three best records in the NBA alongside the Boston Celtics, and Antetokounmpo and Ayton are a big reason why.