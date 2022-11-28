Blazers Ex James Jones Promoted to Suns President of Basketball Operations

James Jones is moving on up.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jones has been promoted within the Phoenix Suns organization.

The Phoenix Suns have promoted general manager James Jones to President of Basketball Operations.

Jones joined the Suns front office in 2017, shortly after his 14-year playing career ended. As a player, Jones suited up for the Indiana Pacers (2003-05), Suns (2005-07), Portland Trail Blazers (2007-08), Miami Heat (2008-14) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-17).

In his lone year with the Blazers, Jones played in 58 games averaging eight points per contest mostly coming off the bench.

Once he departed after his one season in Portland, he joined the Heat and was seen as a key member of the LeBron James dynasty, making seven straight NBA Finals alongside him and winning three championships in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Jones has continued to spread success as he’s made his way back to the Suns, seeing them go from rock bottom to the NBA Finals in a three-year span. In 2021, Jones was named the NBA’s Executive of the Year.

The move he is probably best known for as general manager of the Suns is the trade for Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder. That deal has catapulted the Suns to the top of the Western Conference and has made them one of the elite teams in the league.

Now, Jones has even more responsibility as president while he continues to help guide the Suns to its first NBA championship.