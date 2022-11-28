Dallas Mavericks to Sign Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks are making some changes.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Mavs intend to sign free agent guard Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo.

Walker last played for the New York Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Walker, 32, was a four-time NBA All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets and likely still has enough in the tank to contribute offensively. The 9-10 Mavericks are hoping to push through their early-season woes while revitalizing the lineup.

However, it should be noted that Walker joined the Detroit Pistons for training camp earlier this year, failed to leave a lasting impression, and was waived by the team. Odds are that he can make the right team slightly better but does not play at the highest we have seen from him.

The best-case scenario for Dallas is that Walker shows glimpses of his former self and elevates the play of the second unit. Worst-case? Walker remains in basketball purgatory, and the Mavericks do as well. Overall, this move makes a lot of sense for a team that has thus far underperformed expectation.

The Portland Trail Blazers, thin at the guard position off the bench until Gary Payton II (abdomen) returns, had the opportunity to kick the tires on Walker when Detroit waived him and elected not to. This decision afforded them the chance to give Shaedon Sharpe more reps, and is unlikely to bite them in the short or long run, as the rookie guard has shown flashes of excellence already.