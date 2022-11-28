Jerami Grant Says He’s “Really Happy” With Current Blazers Situation

19 games into his tenure as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, the fun has already started for multifaceted forward Jerami Grant. When asked about the situation regarding his impending unrestricted free agency period in the summer of 2023, Grant spoke fondly of his new situation with Portland, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Following his 44-point eruption at Madison Square Garden, Grant had this to say of the Blazers and the goodwill he’s established early on:

“I’m satisfied right now. I’m really happy with what we’re doing. We’ll just talk about it when it comes.”

Scotto’s article also talks about how Grant’s previous stops, namely Detroit, helped him to evolve into a more versatile scorer, both in terms of being a contested shot-maker, as well as a wide-open one. As he brings out:

“It definitely helped me to prepare for this,” Grant said when reflecting on his time with the Pistons. “Being the No. 1 option and seeing a lot of different coverages, defenses, and double-teams made this a lot easier for me. I’m thankful for my time there. I grew as a player. Now, I’m kind of reaping the benefits.”

Per NBA.com, 27.9 percent of Grant’s shot attempts have been deemed “open,” the most frequent within his shot profile this season. Much of that has come from the attention and respect that players such as Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, among others. Earlier today, Lillard also confided that he believes Grant has “added a layer” to the team in terms of what they can do on both ends of the floor.

Within Scotto’s article, Lillard elaborates further into that idea, and Chauncey Billups also talks about how infectious Grant’s positive personality is for the Blazers’ culture. As for Grant himself, he closed with this quote: