Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag: 20 Games In, Where Do Blazers Stand?

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for a Mail Bag edition of Jacked Ramsays as the Portland Trail Blazers have 20 games under their belts and sit at 11-9. Just how good (or bad) of a team are they? Where are things going right, where are they going wrong and where can improvements be made? It’s a Mail Bag edition of Jacked Ramsays!

Twenty games (and nearly a 1⁄ 4 of the season under their belts) how are you feeling about the team as a whole?

Are the injuries to Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II a larger problem? What about the health of the entire team? Nearly every rotation player has picked up an injury that has forced them to miss time. Will a healthier team be able to play more like the team we saw to start the year?

Is there a Jusuf Nurkic problem? Is there a scheme problem that Nurkic doesn’t fit that’s solvable?

Are the Blazers looking at trades now? What type of player should they be targeting?

