Brooklyn Nets Forward TJ Warren Targeting Early December Return

The Brooklyn Nets, fresh off a 111-97 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, will likely add more firepower to the court soon. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Nets forward TJ Warren is targeting a return from injury for Friday, Dec. 2 against the Toronto Raptors.

Warren, 29, last played in Dec. 2020 when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers. He required surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season and all of the 2021-22 season. He signed a one-year deal with Brooklyn this offseason to add a scoring boost to the Nets roster.

Now in his ninth season in the NBA, Warren has averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game, along with 35.7 percent shooting from deep. The 2019-20 season, Warren’s last full season as a pro, was his best. In 67 games (all of them starts), Warren averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game and shot above 40 percent on three-pointers.

While it may take him time to return to form, Warren provides plenty of upside for a 10-11 Brooklyn team that is starting to play better basketball after starting the season a disastrous 2-7.