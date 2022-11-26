The Portland Trail Blazers snared Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons last summer for a future first round pick, a trade exception and a couple of second rounders in the offseason.

Hoops Habit’s Thomas J Brown is now suggesting the move might be the most underrated transaction executed over the summer with Grant proving invaluable to the frisky Blazers roster.

While other off-season moves around the NBA garnered more attention, Jerami Grant’s acquisition by the Portland Trailblazers may prove to be one of the savviest moves by an NBA front office in years. Grant is a player who fits into the team’s playing style and has found instant individual success without disrupting the overall chemistry. The team is still trying to find its footing, but they are finding ways to win games.

This season, the 28-year-old averaging 21.1 points on 48 percent from three, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks.

