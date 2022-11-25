On This Day: Blazers Complete Best Start in Franchise History

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 9-3 start this season was the second-best mark in franchise history, just a few games shy of the team’s 11-0 start in the 1990-91 season.

On this day 32 years ago, the Blazers won their 11th straight game to start the season and they did so in dominant fashion.

In the first quarter, the Blazers raced out to a 49-18 lead to cruise to a 117-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Here’s a look at some highlights from that electric first quarter:

The Spurs were no slouch either, coming into the game with a 7-2 record, making the feat even more impressive.

Kevin Duckworth led all Blazers with 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while Clyde Drexler added 20 and Cliff Robinson scored 18 off the bench.

The Blazers came off of a Finals appearance the previous summer in a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Pistons, and they came into the next season with a chip on their shoulder.

The 1990-91 Blazers won a franchise-best 63 games that season, still a team record, but Portland could not repeat with another Western Conference title at season’s end, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference Finals in six games.

BE community, what are your greatest memories from the 1990-91 team? Chime off in the comments below.