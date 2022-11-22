Blazers Injury Report: Josh Hart Probable vs. Cavs

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

And while Damian Lillard remains sidelined, the team received some good news today in regards to Josh Hart’s mild ankle sprain.

Hart is officially probable for Wednesday’s game against the Cavs.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from the team:

INJURY REPORT 11/23 @trailblazers @ CLE: OUT Brown III (G League Assignment) Johnson (L Hip Pointer) Lillard (R Soleus Strain) Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) PROBABLE Hart (L Ankle Sprain)

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are expected to get back one of their key pieces for Wednesday’s game, per ESPN Cleveland reporter Danny Cunningham. But the team will also be without two important veterans.

#Cavs Dean Wade (knee) is PROBABLE to return tomorrow night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kevin Love (thumb) is QUESTIONABLE and Caris LeVert (ankle) is OUT.

The Cavaliers and Blazers tip off at 4 p.m. PT on Wednesday.