Blazers Edge Radio: Honeymoon Over

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s three-game losing streak—the first stretch this season in which they’ve lost consecutive games. They’ll also touch on Damian Lillard missing more time due to injury, another setback for Gary Payton II, and an intriguing signing.

In addition, they’ll debate what’s ahead for a pair of Western Conference teams heading in opposite directions—the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!