Former Teammates De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton Named Players of the Week

The NBA’s Player of the Week awards for the past were announced earlier today.

De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and and Tyrese Halliburton of the Indiana Pacers respectively took the honors this week according to NBA Communications on Twitter.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 14-20).

For Haliburton, this marks the first time in his career that he has won player of the week. He averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds this week while leading the Pacers to a 3-0 record.

This is the third time Fox has been player of the week, with both his previous two coming during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and shot 60.0% from the field this week where the Kings went 3-0.

There were plenty of other nominees for the awards for both conferences.