NCAA Names Moda Center as Future Women’s Final Four Site

Clear your calendars for the first weekend of April 2030!

That’s because the Moda Center is hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. She tweeted out the NCAA’s list of future Final Four sites from 2027-31.

Future Women’s Basketball Final Four cities have been announced by the NCAA: 2027: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena) 2028: Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) 2029: San Antonio (Alamodome) 2030: Portland, Oregon (Moda Center) 2031: Dallas (American Airlines Center) And as for the upcoming years before that: 2023: Dallas 2024: Cleveland 2025: Tampa 2026: Phoenix

It’s the first time ever that the Final Four comes to the pacific northwest, a surprise considering the widespread appeal in the region. The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team has been one of the most popular programs in the country since Sabrina Ionescu became a nationwide sensation during her time in Eugene from 2016-20.