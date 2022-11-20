Injury Update: Damian Lillard to be Re-Evaluated in One to Two Weeks

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who suffered a right calf strain in yesterday’s game against the Utah Jazz, will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, according to a team release.

An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Earlier today, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Lillard’s calf strain was in a different spot compared to the right calf sprain he suffered earlier this season. Haynes also said Lillard would be out for a “brief period.” Now, we have a prospective timetable for what a “brief period” means.

The Blazers set course for a four-game road trip earlier today. The trip starts with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow and ends exactly one week from today with a game against the Brooklyn Nets. This means, at the very least, Lillard likely won’t suit up for any of the four road games. According to Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard traveled with the team to Milwaukee today.

If Lillard isn’t deemed ready to go after the trip and he’s re-evaluated after two weeks, the Blazers must play the next eight games without their six-time All-Star, with the final game coming Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard suffered his first right calf strain of the season in late October and missed five games due to the injury.