Badji Available; Lillard Out Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers’ new two-way signing Ibou Badji has been removed from the inactive list and will be available to take on the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow.

Badji, who had been playing for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G-League affiliate, was signed by the Blazers last week after the franchise waived injured center Olivier Sarr.

The 20-year-old Senegalese athlete went undrafted in this year’s NBA Draft and signed with the Wisconsin Herd on an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this month. In seven games with the Herd this season, Badji averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

The 7’1” Badji owns a 7’9” wingspan and has been touted as one of the top shot-blockers outside of the NBA.

Damian Lillard, as expected, has been listed as “out” with a right soleus (calf) strain, suffered in the Blazers’ 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz last night.