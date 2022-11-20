Mike Conley Avoids Serious Injury Against Blazers

Veteran Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. has avoided serious injury after going down in last night’s bout with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury suffered Saturday night. He has a knee strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2022

Conley left the game during the third quarter after hyperextending his left knee. However, it appears the seasoned guard simply suffered a minor strain.

This season, Conley has averaged 10.2 points on 38 percent three-point shooting, 2.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 games.

The 35-year-old has been a veteran presence for the Western Conference-leading Jazz, which have surprised the league with cohesive and consistent play after trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason.

Lillard also left last night’s game in the third quarter after re-injuring the right calf that left him out of five games earlier in the season. Lillard is expected to miss games, however the calf complaint is considered less severe than the previous injury.

Conley and Lillard join multiple other high-profile guards who’ve gone down with injuries recently. Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant will miss time with an ankle sprain and Philadelphia 76ers rising star Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a small fracture in his left foot.