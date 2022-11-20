What’s A Good Record On The Upcoming East Coast Swing?

The Portland Trail Blazers left Oregon this morning for a four-stop tour of some of the more daunting destinations in the Eastern Conference.

The Blazers’ first stop is at Fiserv Forum on Monday to take on Eastern powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks, who while yet to be joined by All-Star wing Khris Middleton, are still enjoying an 11-4 season, sitting behind only the Boston Celtics in the standings.

On Wednesday, the Blazers arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the frisky Cleveland Cavaliers, currently sitting fourth in their conference.

Madison Square Garden awaits the Blazers on Friday, Nov. 25, with the New York Knicks showcasing an 8-8 record and up and down play.

Finally, Portland crosses the Brooklyn Bridge for Barclays Center in a rematch with the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 27, this time with Kyrie Irving likely on the court.

After the team’s first consecutive losses of the season, what would be a good result for Portland’s plucky roster on this trip? Keep in mind, the Blazers will likely be playing without six-time All-Star Damian Lillard for multiple games after he went down with a calf injury last night.

Should we be concerned about the roster’s recent form or do you take it as one of the many ebbs and flows in a long regular season?