Blazers Fans Removed for Reported Racist Comments Toward Jordan Clarkson

A Portland Trail Blazers fan was removed from the Moda Center last night during the team’s 118-113 loss to the Utah Jazz, after reportedly directing racial remarks at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, according to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

A Blazers fan was escorted out of the arena tonight. The fan, according to those who heard the exchanges, was directing racist comments toward Jordan Clarkson and then also flipped the players off for a long while. Sexton pointed the fan out to team security.

Erik García Gunderson of the Associated Press noted that the incident occurred during an injury timeout in the second quarter and Trail Blazers security escorted two fans out of the building.

During an injury timeout in the second quarter, a pair of fans were removed from the game. Utah’s Collin Sexton pointed the fan out to security. Security then came to escort the fans out of the arena.

After the game, Clarkson declined to comment on the record about the incident.

Playing in his ninth year in the NBA, Clarkson is Filipino-American and has duel citizenship with the Philippines and the United States.