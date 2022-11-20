 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damian Lillard Out for a ‘Brief Period’ With Another Calf Strain

The Blazers’ All-Star suffers his second injury of the season.

By Conor Bergin
new
NBA: Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be sidelined for a “brief period” after suffering a right calf strain in yesterday’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The strain, revealed in an MRI, is in a different area than his previous right calf strain from earlier this season.

Lillard checked out of last night’s game in the third quarter and didn’t return, shooting 2-14 from the field, including 1-12 from deep, to finish with 13 points in 27 minutes.

Lillard’s first calf strain occurred on Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat. He missed the next four games due to the injury. Then after returning for two games, he missed an additional game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 10 for injury management.

After the game last night, Sean Highkin relayed that Lillard told reports he didn’t think the injury was as serious as the prior calf strain.

Damian Lillard says this calf injury isn’t as bad as the first one. Seemed to think he’ll miss a couple games on the road trip but doesn’t expect it to be an extended thing. Had an MRI tonight but no results yet.

