Damian Lillard Out for a ‘Brief Period’ With Another Calf Strain

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be sidelined for a “brief period” after suffering a right calf strain in yesterday’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The strain, revealed in an MRI, is in a different area than his previous right calf strain from earlier this season.

Lillard checked out of last night’s game in the third quarter and didn’t return, shooting 2-14 from the field, including 1-12 from deep, to finish with 13 points in 27 minutes.

Lillard’s first calf strain occurred on Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat. He missed the next four games due to the injury. Then after returning for two games, he missed an additional game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 10 for injury management.

After the game last night, Sean Highkin relayed that Lillard told reports he didn’t think the injury was as serious as the prior calf strain.