Josh Hart to Play for Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Josh Hart will suit up tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies while battling the aftermath of a concussion.

Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl informed the public on the news just moments ago:

Josh Hart (concussion) will play tonight vs. Grizzlies — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 3, 2022

The Villanova product entered the NBA concussion protocol on October 29th, a day after sustaining his injury against the Houston Rockets. Typically, players remain in the league’s precautionary protocol for a minimum of 24 hours. Luckily for Portland, he suffered the ailment right before a three day layoff.

Hart has been a rock for Rip City through their first six games of the season. On top of averaging a near double-double, at 10.5 points and 9.2 rebounds a game at only six foot five, he has been the engine behind the Blazers’ transition offense. He’s leading the charge of the second best fast break in the NBA at 19 points per game, going the other way.

The Blazers are better with Josh Hart on the floor as opposed to off. He has had a positive plus minus in five of their six contests this year. Portland is over seven points better when the six year veteran takes the floor.

Meanwhile, Memphis will look to capitalize off of a hurt Portland team. Damian Lillard will also miss tonight’s action. Ja Morant is fresh off of a 37 point outing, and the Grizzlies are the second best team in points in the paint, while the Blazers are eighth worst league wide in defending the interior.

Hart, playing at his usual level of play, will do much to disrupt passing lanes, stay with penetrating dribblers on the wing, and control the defensive glass. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m PT.