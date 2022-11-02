Trail Blazers City Edition Jersey Leaked

The Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition jersey has been leaked as one of 23 updated uniforms on the Basketball Jersey Archive website.

The Portland strip features the traditional black background with the letters “PDX” across the chest. The website describes the jersey as:

The City Edition of Portland Trailblazers is a love letter to the PDX International Airport iconic carpet pattern that was popular from the 90s to the end of the 2010s. Although a bit off-the-track from their iconic Rose-Black/White, it’s actually an approach to the native Portland citizen.

Last season, the Blazers’ City Edition featured the words “rip city” with a predominantly black and red color scheme.

Other leaked jerseys include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.