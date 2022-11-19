Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard re-aggravated a calf injury in the third period of Portland’s game versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. He checked out of the game with 4:28 remaining in the quarter and, according to Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports, will not return.

Lillard has missed five of Portland’s fifteen games so far this season. He played only 29 games in the 2021-22 season due to surgery to correct an abdominal issue and the Blazers not being in contention for the playoffs.

Lillard has averaged 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in Portland’s first ten games of the year. He played 27 minutes versus Utah, shooting 2-14 from the field, 1-12 from the three-point arc with 13 points. The Blazers were trailing by 16, 80-64, when he exited.

UPDATE

Sean Highkin checks in from the post-game presser, relaying that Lillard will miss upcoming road games, but doesn’t think the injury is as serious as his first calf strain.

Damian Lillard says this calf injury isn’t as bad as the first one. Seemed to think he’ll miss a couple games on the road trip but doesn’t expect it to be an extended thing. Had an MRI tonight but no results yet.

