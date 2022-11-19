Welcome to the 16th Game Day Thread of the 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers Season! Tonight the Blazers will take on Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Game 16 of 82. It’s going to be a marathon, but an interesting one. Hopefully you’ll be able to join us for each and every contest!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the second half thread. Stay tuned after the game for our recap and analysis of the evening!

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

How to Watch

Saturday, November 19th- 7:00 p.m. PT

The game will be available to watch on Root Sports Plus, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.