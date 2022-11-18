Blazers Forward Nassir Little Questionable vs. Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers are preparing to face their long-time rival Utah Jazz at home on Saturday, but they may have to do so without one of their key reserves.

The team announced that Nassir Little is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Jazz with soreness in his left calf.

Little, 22, has played in all 15 games for the Blazers this season, averaging 6.1 points per game and a career-best 40.6 percent from beyond the three-point line.

In his limited minutes, Little has been one of, if not, the most efficient offensive players the Blazers have off the bench. His ability to attack close outs and either pull up at 15 feet or get all the way to the rim gives the Blazers a much needed offensive dimension.

Little was taken by Portland with the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and has put up career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists through three and a bit seasons.

If Little were to sit out of Saturday’s contest, look for Justise Winslow, and possibly Jabari Walker, to see a spike in playing time.

Little is the only player whose status is up in the air. The Blazers already know they will play the Jazz without their G-League assignees Greg Brown III and Ibou Badji, who the team signed today. They will also play without Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton II, who will be re-evaluated for his core muscle injury in two weeks.

The Blazers and Jazz face off Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.