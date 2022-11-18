Big Praise for the Trail Blazers, Hopes for the Road Trip Ahead

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back again this week! The Blazers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, then pulled one out against the San Antonio Spurs at home last week. A 2-1 record for the week and 10 total wins have Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. singing Portland’s praises in Dave and Marlow, Episode 6!

The co-hosts start out with the Pelicans victory, comparing Anfernee Simons and CJ McCollum. At least in that contest, it was no contest! They talk about Simons’ development and a couple small things he’s doing this year that make a big difference. Damian Lillard’s absence didn’t seem to hurt the team that badly. Is he still the most irreplaceable player on Portland’s roster?

Doncic gets a little examination next. The Blazers couldn’t stop him and let Spencer Dinwiddie get loose late too. Is that a concern at all? And what kind of player is Luka anyway?

The Spurs proved a tougher challenge than expected, or maybe not. How is the two-headed monster of Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks faring and what are their limitations? Nurk has been taking some grief this season. Is it warranted?

Marlow and Dave then get to the topic of the moment: Portland’s new Blueniforms. Are they good-looking? Are they Portland? What’s the verdict so far?

The Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all up before the next episode of the podcast. Hear what record Marlow predicts and the contests that will be the toughest.

All this and more in Dave and Marlow, Episode 6!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download Episode 6 here. Or just click play on the embed below!

Hope you enjoy the show!